By IANS|   Published: 16th June 2021 2:22 pm IST
AP: 6 Maoists killed in encounter in Vishakapatnam's forests
Visakhapatnam:Six dead bodies of Maoists were recovered from Theegalametta forests on Wednesday following an exchange of fire between the Left insurgents and Andhra Pradesh Greyhounds teams.

The operation took place in the Theegalametta forest area (Koyyuru surrounding areas) under PS limits of Mampa in Visakhapatnam.

According to preliminary reports, a search operation was underway and so far six dead bodies (including women) of CPI (Maoist) have been recovered. Weapons recovered include AK-1, SLR-01, Carbine-01, .303 Rifle- 03, Tapancha-01, official sources said.

