AP: 6 migrant labourers charred to death at prawn hatchery

The migrant worked killed in the accident were from Odisha.

By PTI|   Published: 30th July 2021 12:05 pm IST
AP: 6 migrant labourers charred to death at prawn hatchery
(Representational image)

Amaravati: Six migrant workers were killed in what was suspected to be an electrical short circuit at a prawn hatchery in Repalle of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh in the wee hours of Friday.

Guntur district Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni told PTI over the phone that it looked like an accidental fire caused by an electrical short circuit.

Police inspecting the accident site in Repalle, Guntur district. (Photos: ANI)

“Our Clues team is on the spot, collecting forensic evidence. Some bleaching powder and other residues were also found there. We are investigating the case from various angles,” Gunni said.

MS Education Academy

He said there was prima facie “nothing suspicious.”

“We are talking to the staff of electricity and other departments to ascertain the cause of the incident,” he added.

The owner and manager of the hatchery have been detained for questioning, the SP said. The workers were from Odisha.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button