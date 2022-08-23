AP: 65-year-old booked on charges of having unnatural sex with cow

A 65-year-old man has been charged with having unnatural sex with a cow under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. The event occurred in Kancharam hamlet of Rajam mandal and was brought to light when a video of the accused’s actions went viral on social media sites.

Based on a complaint filed by the Village Revenue Officer (VRO), Rajam police opened an investigation and registered a case under Section 377 of the IPC (Unnatural offences: Whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman, or animal shall be punished) and other sections dealing with animal cruelty.

According to Rajam Circle Inspector D Naveen Kumar, the culprit, Pilla Ramakrishna, a retired assistant director of AP Lands and Survey from Kancharam village, has been engaging in unnatural intercourse with cows and pet dogs for several years.

Several villagers, including his relatives, were said to be aware of his strange behaviour and avoided him. The video of the man having unnatural sex with a cow became popular on social media a few days ago. “We went to the location. We have begun a manhunt to apprehend the accused, who is now on the run,” the police said.