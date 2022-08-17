AP: 754 more procedures under Aarogyasri from September

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said that 754 new procedures would be included in Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme taking the total number of procedures to 3118.

The new procedures would be included from September 5, the chief minister said during a review meeting with the medical and health departments here on Wednesday.

The other major decision taken in the meeting was to integrate all government hospitals, PHCs and village clinics to the respective medical colleges to provide better medical care and for better coordination between the medical staff.

Mid level health providers will hereafter be Community Health Officers, YS Jagan said.

During the meeting, CM Jagan also announced that Parvatipuram Manyam district would get a new medical college.

The Family Doctor concept should be effectively implemented, the chief minister said, adding that the village clinics and PHCs construction work should be expedited and ambulance services should be at hand.

Every village clinic will have 3 to 4 employees and will carry out 14 types of tests. Medical hubs in all districts should come up and booster dose should be given to everyone above 18 years of age, he said.