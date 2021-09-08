AP achieves 98.6% COVID-19 vaccination rate for people above 45

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh has managed to achieve close to 100% vaccination against the COVID-19 virus. In a review meeting held by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, officials informed him that 98.6% of citizens in the state above the age of 45 have been given their first dose.

Health department officials told Jagan Mohan Reddy that people between the ages of 18 and 45 have been administered their first dose of vaccine and the recovery rate for all residents stands at 98.6%, with a mortality rate of 0.69%.

The number of active cases in the state as of Wednesday is 14,452 with 9,966 patients isolated at home while 926 patients are being treated at COVID care centers, said a press note from the chief minister’s office.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also ordered officials in the meeting to concentrate on reducing the infant mortality rate in the state, and asked them to start preparing a framework for the family health doctors concept.

The chief minister also asked officials to work towards initiating new PG courses in medical colleges in the state and emphasized that paramedics should be trained in all the colleges. He stated that courses on public health administration should be launched and emphasized on rigorous monitoring and review of public health. There was also an emphasis on the installation of testing facilities related to blood water and air at all village clinics.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief called for updating the health data system, suggesting the health data of all the people must be maintained on a portal along with their identity card details, for which, new software needs to be developed. Health department officials were ordered to focus on advanced modalities for amplifying the testing and vaccination drive with reduced side effects on people’s health, and improved results.

Aside from this, health department officials who visited Kerala to examine the COVID-19 situation and other issues on the ground also presented their report to the chief minister.