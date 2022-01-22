AP adds 12,926 cases to its Covid-19 tally

Amaravati: Active cases increased to 73,143 but there was a slight dip in fresh infections as Andhra Pradesh recorded 12,926 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, taking the caseload to 21,66,194.

The state had reported 13,212 fresh cases on Friday.

According to the latest bulletin, there were 3,913 recoveries and six deaths during the period.

The total recoveries now are at 20,78,513 and deaths 14,538, it said.

East Godavari became the first district in the state to register over three lakh coronavirus infections since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

With 756 fresh cases, the gross cases in East Godavari reached 3,00,743 on Saturday.

In 24 hours, Visakhapatnam district reported 1,959, Chittoor 1,566, Anantapuramu 1,379, Guntur 1,212 and Prakasam 1,001 new cases.

The remaining seven districts added less than 1,000 new cases each.

Visakhapatnam reported three, SPS Nellore two and East Godavari one Covid-19 death in a day.