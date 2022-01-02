AP adds 165 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 165 fresh Covid-19 cases, 130 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

The state Covid-19 chart now showed 20,77,486 total positives, 20,61,729 recoveries and 14,497 deaths, the latest bulletin said.

The active coronavirus cases in the state rose to 1,260, it said.

Visakhapatnam district reported 35, Chittoor 27, Krishna 21, East Godavari and Guntur 19 each, Kadapa and Anantapuramu 10 each in 24 hours.

The remaining six districts added less than 10 new cases each.

Krishna and SPS Nellore districts reported one fresh Covid-19 fatality each in a day.