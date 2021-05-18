AP adds 21,320 new COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths on Tuesday

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported fresh coronavirus cases and recoveries almost in equal numbers, of over 21,000 each, while 98 people succumbed to the infection.

The latest bulletin said 91,253 tests turned out 21,320 fresh Covid-19 positives in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Tuesday, with a positivity rate of 23.36 per cent.

Also, 21,274 Covid-19 patients had recovered in a day.

The gross positives now touched 14,75,372 and the recoveries 12,54,291.

The overall coronavirus toll in the state increased to 9,580, the bulletin said.

The state now has 2,11,501 active cases.

East Godavari district reported the highest 2,923 new cases, followed by Anantapuramu (2,804), Chittoor (2,630) and Visakhapatnam (2,368).

Six districts registered between 1,000 and 1,800 new cases each and three more logged less than 1,000 each.

East Godavari crossed the 30,000 mark in the number of active cases, the highest in the state so far during the second wave.

Chittoor, Krishna and Vizianagaram districts reported 10 fresh Covid-19 fatalities each, East Godavari and Prakasam nine each, Anantapuramu, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari eight each, Kurnool and Srikakulam six each.

SPS Nellore had five and Kadapa two coronavirus deaths in a day.