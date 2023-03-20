AP ahead of Telangana in minorities welfare

Hyderabad: Muslim minorities in the two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are getting benefits from various schemes, however when compared in protecting the interests of Muslims and minority welfare budgets, it is evident that the Andhra Pradesh government is ahead and more sympathetic towards the minorities and protect their interests more than the Telangana government.

In Telangana, 10,000 imams and muezzins are paid Rs 5,000 per month each as honorarium, which is released through the Telangana Waqf Board. Similarly, in Andhra Pradesh, there is a scheme of honorarium for the imams and muezzins and under this scheme, the monthly honorarium is being given to 7,000 imams and muezzins through the Waqf Board, however, in Andhra Pradesh, the amount of honorarium is fixed at Rs 10,000 per month for imams and Rs 5,000 for muezzins.

In addition to the honorarium issued by the Government of Andhra Pradesh, it is taking various steps for the welfare of minorities, including the Jagan Anna Marriage Gift Scheme among others. In Andhra Pradesh, Rs 4,203 crore was allocated to the Minority Welfare Department, but the Telangana government has allocated only Rs 2,200 crore.

In the last budget before the elections, the projects announced by the Andhra Pradesh government for the development and welfare of minorities are much higher than Telangana.

In view of the difference between the two Telugu states in the scheme of honorarium of imams and muezzins, the government should consider releasing Rs 10,000 per month to imams on the lines of Andhra Pradesh.

The government of Telangana has repeatedly proclaimed to provide equal facilities to Muslims as other classes. However, the workers of the temples are being released salaries on par with the government employees, while in the case of imams and muezzins, the government is not showing open-heartedness.