AP: Amaravati farmers gear up for Padyatra 2.0 from Sep 12

Amaravati: With the Andhra Pradesh High Court giving its green signal, preparations were in full swing for the second Maha Padyatra by farmers to demand development of Amaravati as the state capital.

Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi (APS) and Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Amaravati farmers were gearing up to launch Maha Padyatra from September 12.

The long march will begin from Venkatapalem in Thullur mandal at 5 a.m. The mahurat has been fixed by priests. The participants will begin the walkathon after performing puja at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Venkatapalem.

The Padyatra with the slogan ‘Build Amaravati Save Andhra Pradesh’ is proposed to conclude at Arasavalli in Srikakulam district on November 11 after passing through 16 districts. It is aimed at mounting pressure on the government to complete the constructions and infrastructure creation in Amaravati as ordered by the High Court on March 3 this year.

Special Srivari Rath prepared for the Padyatra will be formally flagged off at 9 a.m. The organisers have invited leaders of all political parties except the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Leaders of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress will be present at the launch programme.

On the first day, the Padyatra will conclude at Mangalagiri after passing through Krishnayapalem, Penumaka and Yerrabalem.

Meanwhile, the APS and JAC have submitted a list of 600 participants to the police. The organisers handed over the list to the office of the Director General of Police.

The High Court on Friday gave green signal hours after the police refused the permission for the long march aimed at demanding implementation of High Court orders for development of the state capital.

However, the court has given the nod to the organisers subject to the condition that not more than 600 people should participate in the march.

APS had approached the High Court, seeking direction to the police to give permission for Maha Padyatra.

Director General of Police Rajendranath Reddy issued an order late on Thursday night denying permission for the march on the ground that there was apprehension of breach of peace.

Last year, the farmers undertook a 45-day long Padyatra from Amaravati to Tirupati. Police had imposed various restrictions during the march titled Nyayasthanam (High Court) to Devasthanam (Tirumala temple).

In a significant judgment, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had on March 3 allowed 75 petitions filed by Amaravati farmers and others challenging the government’s move for trifurcation of the state capital.

After coming to power in 2019, the YSRCP had reversed the decision of the previous TDP government to develop Amaravati as the only state capital. It decided to develop three state capitals – Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool.