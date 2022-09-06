AP: Around 18 students fell sick, fainted due to suffocation

Hyderabad: Around 18 students of class fifth and sixth from Kendriya Vidyalaya school in Valasapakala, Vakalapudi, Kakinada fell ill and fainted allegedly due to suffocation on Tuesday.

According to Kakinada (R) police inspector Sarpabaram, the students fainted due to suffocation in classrooms and remained that way for 15 minutes. They were then shifted to the Kakinada government hospital.

The students are currently recovering and ready for discharge.

Speaking to Siasat.com Inspector Sarpabaram said, “In a class of 45, 42 students were present. It is suspects that due to low oxygen level the students suffocated.”

“An enquiry committee has been summoned by the District Education Department and action will be taken,” the officer added.

On Tuesday, 34 students, in the Warangal district of Telangana suffered from food poisoning. 21 of them have been admitted to CHC Wardhannapet, and another 12 to MGM hospital.

All the students are reportedly safe. One of the students found a lizard in the food. A girl undergoing treatment at the hospital said she noticed a dead lizard in the food and stopped eating. Though she informed the in-charge, he told her that it was not a lizard but a green chilli. A few minutes later, several students started vomiting and also complained of stomach aches and loose motions.

Education department officials have ordered an inquiry. They said strong action would be taken against those found responsible.