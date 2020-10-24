AP arranges buses at Telangana border to facilitate festival travel

Amaravati, Oct 24 : Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has arranged special buses at all check-posts between the state and Telangana to facilitate the homeward journey of people into the interiors of the state for Dasara festival.

Transport Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said these special buses have been arranged to facilitate the travel of people originating from Andhra Pradesh.

The deadlock between both the Telugu states’ road transport corporations has become an impediment to the travel plans of hundreds of people rushing home for Dasara festival, leaving them high and dry with no direct buses.

Passengers are disembarking at the border of both the states to take another bus to reach their destinations in the neighbouring state.

At some places, people are paying Rs 30 autorickshaw fare just for half a kilometre ride to catch an APSRTC bus at a nearby bus station to reach home.

Dasara, Diwali and Sankranti festivals are the time when thousands of AP people living and working in Hyderabad return home for celebrations, generating a rush at all modes of transportation.

Meanwhile, Venkatramaiah justified the state government’s decision to hike traffic violations’ penalties.

“It was unfortunate that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and a section of the media were crying hoarse against the move. The Centre had amended 31 sections of the Motor Vehicles Act which gives some discretionary powers to the state, which includes penalties,” he pointed out.

Questioning those people criticizing the penalties, the minister asked if the government will ever penalize those following the rules, adding that a section of the media was unnecessarily creating an issue out of it and writing against the government.

Retaliating on those people demanding the government to first plug the pothole-ridden roads rather than penalizing the traffic violators on social media, he said it was normal for the roads to get damaged during the rainy season.

“It was obvious that roads get eroded during the rainy season and they would be repaired once the season is over. Jagan Mohan Reddy government has allocated Rs 2,500 crore for road repairs,” he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.