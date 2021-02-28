AP: Asha worker dies, family blames Covid vaccine

Anantapur: An Asha worker, Chandrakala (50), died days after taking Covid vaccine in AP. However, the reason for his death is not yet confirmed.

The worker who hails from Anantapur District used to work in the government hospital.

On January 16, she took the first dose of the vaccine and on February 13 she took the second.

Relatives alleged that after taking the vaccine she started complaining of headache and developed fever. Although she was shifted to hospital, she died while undergoing treatment.