AP Assembly pays tributes to Pranab, SPB, late members

Amaravati, Nov 30 : The Andhra Pradesh Assembly paid glowing tributes to late former President Pranab Mukherjee, famous playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam and its deceased members as the house commenced its winter session on Monday.

“This house places on record its deep sense of sorrow at the demise of Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India, and conveys its deep sense of sympathy to the members of the bereaved family,” Speaker Tammineni Sitaram said.

He recalled the yeoman services rendered by Mukherjee during his five decade-long public life in various capacities.

“The country’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna was conferred on him besides international awards and he had a place in international agencies like the IMF, the World Bank, and other such institutions, the House observed,” said an official statement.

The Assembly also expressed sorrow over the demise of Balasubrahmanyam, who sang thousands of songs in his long career and won six national awards.

Other leaders who were remembered include former MLC Tirumala Srinivasulu, and former MLAs Janardhan Tatraj (Kurupam), Ravindranath (Bapatla), K. Venkatachandra Mohan Rao (Pitapuram) P. Manikyala Rao (Tadepalligudem), D. Rajagopal Reddy (Darsi) and P. Ammi Raju (Kadiayam).

The house also remembered B. Narayanaswamy (Tekkali), K. Veeraraghavendra Rao (Penugonda W.G), B. Durgaprasda Rao (Gudur, who was also elected to Tirupati Lok Sabha in 2019), P. Mangapati Rao, Dronamraju Srinivas, Mocherla Johar (Achanta), K. Sivananda Reddy (Kadapa), Y. T. Raja (Tanuku) and D.A. Satyaprabha (Chittoor).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.