AP: Banni festival leads to bloodshed; 100 injured

Published: 16th October 2021

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh’s Banni festival celebrated in Kurnool district on Friday led to bloodshed as a result of a stick fight, injuring 100 people.

As reported by the Times of India, the incident occurred when thousands of devotees gathered for the procession of Mala Malleswara Swamy around midnight, went berserk and started attacking each other with sticks and clubs. The police reportedly failed to control the situation.

Dussehra aka Vijayadashmi in South India is celebrated with great pomp and show and the event in Kurnool district is attended by a large number of devotees from states of Karnataka and Telangana.

It is to be noted that Banni celebrations were held on a small scale due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year. But this time, the event resumed normally and led to 100 people being injured. The injured parties were rushed to nearby hospitals by the district administration and the local police.

