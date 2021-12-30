AP: BJP demands Jinnah Centre be renamed after APJ Abdul Kalam

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Andhra Pradesh has demanded the Jinnah Tower Centre in the Guntur district to be renamed Kalam Centre.

This demand comes at a time when the BJP in various states has already demanded names of cities/ roads and other public infrastructure to be changed to something which meets their ideological approval.

Speaking about the current name change of Jinnah Centre to Siasat.com, AP BJP spokesperson Sudheesh Rambhotla said, “As Mohammad Ali Jinnah is considered an anti-national especially in the Indian context, there is no need for him to be honoured here. However, we would like to rename the earlier Jinnah Centre after the deceased Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam.”

BJP MLA Raja Singh, a week ago, said that some of Telangana’s districts including Hyderabad will be renamed if the BJP comes to power after the next elections. Singh further remarked, “Secunderabad, Karimnagar and Nizamabad will be renamed. All the names changed during Nizam’s rule will be renamed.”