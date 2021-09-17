AP cabinet approves One Time Settlement scheme welfare scheme

Amravati: The Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Thursday took stock of the progress made under certain welfare schemes such as the YSR ASRA meant for women’s development in the state.

Andhra Pradesh media communication minister Perni Venkatramaiah on Thursday said, “The Cabinet has approved One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for loanees of Andhra Pradesh Housing Corporation Limited, who have taken loans from 1983 to Aug 15, 2011.”

He also added that the amount fixed for one-time settlements in rural areas is Rs 10,000, in municipalities is Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 in corporations.

The minister, in a press statement, further said that the cabinet has approved an additional Rs 35,000 loan to housing scheme beneficiaries who are also part of self-help groups at a 3% interest rate. The AP cabinet further approved the release of the second installment of YSR Asara program and added that financial assistance of Rs 6,470.76 crore will be given to women in 8,00,042 self-help groups, Venkatramaiah added.

He said the eligible beneficiaries who were neglected in the first installment of YSR Aasara Scheme will receive the financial assistance of two installments in the second term. Minister Perni Venkatramaiah further said that the cabinet has approved the widening of the Punganuru Branch Canal from 79.600 Km to 220.350 Km as part of the Rayalseema Drought Mitigation project.

Venkatramaiah also approved the creation of a new police station at Kasinayana Mandal in YSR Kadapa District and also planned to set up a new agriculture polytechnic college in Thogaram Village of Amadalavalasa Mandal in Srikakulam District.