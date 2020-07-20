AP cabinet to be expanded on July 22

Amaravati: The Muhurtham for the expansion of the Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet has been fixed on July 22. The Andhra Pradesh State government announced that the cabinet would be expanded in the afternoon on the scheduled day.

According to highly placed sources, one to two MLAs of the ruling party are likely to swear in as the state Cabinet Ministers. It is said that community leaders of Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and Pilli Subash Chandrabose , who have resigned from their cabinet posts will be sworn in as the State Ministers. It is being touted that the MLA of Ramachandrpuram MLA Ch. Venugopala Krishna Palasa MLA S. Appala Raju are likely to become the state cabinet ministers.

On the other hand, the Chief Minister of the State YS Jaganmohan Reddy has decided to nominate two party leaders as MLCs under governor’s quota. The minority leader of the party from Rayachoti Zakia Khanum and SC leader from west Mosen Raju’s names will be nominated to the MLCs posts. The State government has urged the Governor of the state biswabhushan to nominate the two leaders under the MLC quota.