AP: Central team visits flood-hit villages in Kadapa, Chittoor

Hyderabad: A central team on Saturday inspected the flood-hit villages in Kadapa and Chittoor following the devastation due to floods earlier in October.

There were inspections at the Annamayya project wall collapse , and its surrounding areas including villages of Pulapattur, Eguva, and Diguva Mandapalle villages, and damaged fields along the Cheyyeru river in the Rajampeta division.

Andhra Pradesh (AP) officials including Kadapa district collector V. Vijayarama Raju and senior officials of the Roads and Buildings, Irrigation, Agriculture, and Panchayat Raj departments briefed the central team reading the situation. The team was also briefed about the relief measures in place to deal with the aftermath of the floods.

Farmers from AP also registered their grievances with the team, as they showed them the damage caused to the crops in the submerged fields, covered in sand and water. People narrated the ordeals faced during the floods, as their houses were submerged in water. The immense damage to their properties forced people to take shelter atop trees and on the roofs.

The collector informed the team regarding the fall of the Annamayya dam wall, which resulted in 3 lakh cusecs of water being amassed in the reservoir. It is to be noted that the reservoir broke due to the pressure , resulting in the death of 20 people.

The situation in Chittoor

In Chittoor, another team inspected the flood-hit areas including Gangavaram, Chandragiri, Chowdepalle, Somala, and Ramachandrapuram mandals. Most of the residents showed the damage done to crops including