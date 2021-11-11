AP: CM directs officials to be alert in wake of heavy rains

Hyderabad: In wake of stormy weather, Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed officials to be vigilant and review the situation from time to time.

During a video-conference with district collectors of Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa on the situation arising from heavy rains, the chief minister asked them to stay on high alert in view of the heavy spells, especially in Nellore and Chittoor districts.

He told officials to be prepared with SDRF and NDRF teams and also instructed the district collectors to prepare relief camps for taking care of people from inundated areas with proper facilities. He also told them to provide Rs 1000 as a relief to every victim.

The Andhra Pradesh (AP) chief minister also ordered the authorities to set up a phone number for flood victims and coordinate with other departments to evacuate people from flood-prone areas. He asked to take all necessary precautionary measures to prevent damage and ensure that all types of medications are available at PHCs, Area Hospitals, and District Hospitals, along with generators to meet emergency services without any interruption.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also ordered that due priority be accorded to power restoration works, plugging breaches to canals in case of the damages and also to supplying of drinking water to all affected areas.

Officials of the Meteorological Department also informed that the depression will make landfall at Chennai this evening, where the surface winds are close to the speed of 60-70 km. Authorities said that heavy rains are expected in Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor and Kadapa.

They stated that a low-pressure in the Bay of Bengal is likely to make landfall in the southern part of the country as a cyclone by November 17 and to brace for another likely spell of heavy rains.