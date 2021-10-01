AP CM directs officials to obtain pending funds from Polavaram project

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday held a review meeting on the irrigation projects in which he directed the officials to expedite works and told them to put in efforts to get pending funds from the Centre to Polavaram project.

During the review meeting, officials informed the CM that the Centre has to reimburse over Rs 2,033 crore for the Polavaram project and stated that works on upper cofferdam along with Gap3 concrete dam have been completed, where water can be drawn to canals by the next Kharif season.

In regard to these, the chief minister instructed the authorities to talk to Centre and take appropriate steps to ensure that the expenditure incurred by the state government on the Polavaram project is reimbursed from time to time. The officials informed the YRSCP chief that they would complete lower cofferdam works by November and begin work on the Earth Come Rockfill Dam (ECRF).

Later, the chief minister directed the authorities to take immediate action to repair irrigation canals damaged due to Cyclone Gulab and complete the works with priority. Reviewing other irrigation projects, the chief minister directed the officials to speed up the construction of a second tunnel of the Veligonda. Further, he asked officers to take appropriate steps for construction of Neredi barrage, by holding talks with the Odisha state.

Further, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy told officials to expedite the construction of regulator in Godavari and Krishna deltas at Kolleru on priority and also focus on expansion of Tandava project and other barrages on Krishna river.