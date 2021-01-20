AP CM going to Delhi to ‘prostrate’ before Centre: TDP

Amaravati, Jan 19 : Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Nara Lokesh ridiculed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on his third visit to Delhi in four months, alleging that he “prostrates” before the central government.

“Why is Jagan Mohan Reddy visiting Delhi bowing his head. He pawned the special category status to compromise investigation on 31 cases against him,” alleged Lokesh.

He alleged that Reddy is working towards giving an impression that his uncle’s murder was actually a heart attack.

“To end Amaravati in the name of three capitals and not to reveal the details on attacks on 151 temples by Jagan Reddy,” he claimed.

Commenting on the skirmish between former TDP minister Devineni Uma and Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateshwara Rao, Lokesh said it is in the “DNA” of the CM and his followers to challenge and escape while Uma stood by his challenge with courage.

The TDP national general secretary has also alleged that a person has been murdered for questioning one of the YSRCP MLAs as to why development works were not being done.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.