AP: CM Jagan asks police to identify and bust drug rackets in colleges

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh (AP) chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered officials to counter the drug menace in educational institutes across the state.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief urged the officials to devise a plan to counter the drug menace in all educational institutions. He further urged the management of all the universities and colleges to keep a watch on any suspicious activities happening on their campuses and devise plans to nab the perpetrators.

CM Jaganmohan Reddy was of the view that colleges and universities have become soft targets for drug peddlers. “If you ask me at least 70-80 % drug peddlers are found loitering around colleges,” he stated in an official statement.

It is to be noted that the AP government has come under attack for increased cases of drug peddling in recent times. The chief minister ordered the Superintendents of Police (SPs), and other police officials to take strict actions against such activities, he urged them to act on the leads quickly, which could help reduce the circulation of drugs in colleges effectively.

Two weeks ago, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Varla Ramaiah challenged the state government to declare the number of drugs being circulated in the state through the Ashi Trading co. The opposition leader further attacked the YSRCP government emphasizing that it is high time for the chief minister to give his response on the reported import of Rs. 1.75 Lakh Crore worth heroin by Vijayawada-based Aashi Trading Company in June this year.

“The company’s role in drug smuggling came to light after the seizure of 3 tons of heroin worth Rs. 21,000 Crore at the same Mundra port recently,” the TDP leader further remarked.

Hence, the AP government stated in a press release, that there have been a number of review meetings held at the Chief Ministers office, where police officials have been asked to crack down on drug peddlers to maintain law and order in the state.