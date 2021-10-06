AP: CM Jagan directs officials to bring ‘family doctor’ concept in state by Jan 26

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, directed officials to bring the concept of ‘family doctor’ across the state by January 26. The CM was conducting a review meeting on Covid-19, vaccination, health hubs when he made the statement on Wednesday.

The CM instructed the authorities to focus on the family health concept and purchase the required number of 104 vehicles for its implementation. In connection to this, he told them to expedite the construction of new PHCs and village clinics across the state to ensure proper medical services.

Later, he discussed the establishment of health hubs and emphasised that people should get quality health services in the state instead of going to other cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore or Chennai. He instructed the authorities to focus on bringing those hospitals based on the treatments that people are going after and make those services available in the state.

Further, the CM reviewed the progress of 16 new medical colleges that are being constructed and told the officials to expedite the works and resolve the pending issues by the end of this month.

Reviewing AP Digital Health, Jagan said that all the health details of the person concerned should be enclosed in the health cards through the QR code including the comprehensive details of the tests undertaken, their results, treatments used, and medications. He said that this would make it easier to avail treatment from anywhere even during emergency situations.

The CM told the authorities to pay special attention towards women and girls’ health by taking an active part in the ‘Swechha’ programme once a month and said that women should be given priority in recruitment of PHC doctors. He ordered the officials to put up hoardings in village and ward secretariats on Aarogya Sri displaying the contact details of Arogya Mitras and create awareness on the referral programme. Also, the list of empanelled hospitals should be made available for the public on digital platforms.

