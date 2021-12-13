AP: CM Jagan directs officials to control spread of Omicron

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to take strict action to restrain the spread of Omicron. The state government is taking precautions in the wake of rise in cases in the state.

Jagan on Monday conducted a meeting with the health department at his camp office in Tadepalli. He reviewed the COVID-19 conditions in the state along with the officials to better understand the situation.

Officials told the CM that the gene-sequencing lab would be set up in another week. The fever survey will be continued in the state, the 144 PSA technology will be available in government hospitals by the end of this month, as well as RTPCR tests which all passengers landing in an airport will have to take.

The CM directed the authorities to complete the vaccination process as soon as possible. Also, he asked them to make available a special app for the people to make efficient use of Arogyasri services and suggested making arrangements for the people to clear their doubts through the app.

He also suggested that three super specialty services should be provided to cancer patients in full under Arogyasri and the allied health system in hospitals should be built up.