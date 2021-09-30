AP: CM Jagan emphasizes on increasing vote share ahead of Badvel by-poll

Amravati: Ahead of the Badvel bypoll on October 30, YSRCP supremo and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy today stressed on increasing the vote percentage in the seat, and asked party leaders to campaign along with village leaders.

On Thursday, Jagan Mohan Reddy, while emphasising on increasing the percentage of votes, ordered party leaders to delegate responsibilities of each Mandal and visit each house to encourage people to vote.

“YSRCP got the majority of over 44,000 votes in 2019 elections and it should be more than that in the by-election he said adding that the voting percentage in 2019 was 77 percent and it should be more this time,” Jagan stated.

As Badvel becomes the epicenter, YSRCP MLAs were directed to take responsibility and highlight welfare schemes implemented by the government throughout the state since YSRCP came to power in 2019.

Jagan Mohan Reddy appointed minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy as the party in-charge for the by-election and directed the MPS, MLAs, and other leaders to focus on the Badvel by-poll. He asked them to start party activities from next week, said a press release from his camp office.

As per a recently released bypoll schedule by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Badvel by-election will be held on October 30, and counting is scheduled for November 2. Dassari Sudha will be the YSRCP candidate to contest the Badvel by-elections on a YSRCP ticket.

Earlier in the run-up to the Badvel by-poll, YSRCP government advisor and general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said , “The party sticks to the tradition of giving tickets to the family person of the deceased MLA, which leaves Dasari Venkata Subbaiah’s wife Dasari Sudha as a natural choice. If the opposition fields a candidate, we are certain to win with a huge margin”