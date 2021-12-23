AP: CM Jagan launches mega industrial hub at YSR Kadapa

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched YSR Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub & YSR EMC at Kopparthy, YSR Kadapa. The industrial cluster is getting ready to open with all the facilities such as ready to occupy sheds and plots, electricity, and roads. Several electronics manufacturing companies, MSMEs, and industrial associations partook in the gathering.

Speaking on the occasion the Chief Minister said, “These facilities will enable industrial Growth, attract Investment and improve industrial infrastructure climate in Kadapa and thereby contributing to the development of the state economy. In total, all the activities that we have taken up today will lead to an investment of INR 1,052 Crores and generation of over 14,803 jobs.”

Further speaking on the MSMEs, the CM Jagan said, “I am happy to welcome 18 MSMEs who are ground-breaking their operations, investing over INR 84.3 crores and generating employment to 1,192. MSMEs play an important role in job creation and my government is committed to giving all necessary support.”

The major investments in the electronics sector are:

• United Telelinks Neolyncs India Pvt. Ltd (UNTPL)’s will soon be rolling out mobile phones, chargers, and other components, from its YSR EMC factory, providing employment opportunities to about 500 people with a dedicated investment of over INR 112 crores.

• AIL Dixon Technologies is going to manufacture Security Surveillance Systems, Digital Video Recorders, Laptops, and Tablets with a total investment of INR 207 crore, generating employment opportunities for about 3,000 people

• Celkon Resolute Electronics LLP, to invest INR 50 crores to employ over 1,100 people with their manufacturing plant to manufacture and churn out products such as Smartphones, Mobile Handsets, Tablets, PC Accessories, and GPON Devices

• Digiconn Solutions will develop a manufacturing facility to the tune of INR 50 crores, for the production and manufacturing of Televisions, laptops, and IoT devices. This will present over 1,200 people with employment opportunities

• Chandrahas Enterprises is setting up a manufacturing plant in YSR EMC. It is dedicated to producing Power Banks, Cables, Chargers, Headphones, Digital boards & accessories, and Speakers, promising employment to over 1,320 people with an investment quantum of over INR 110 crores.

“In addition to these measures, the state government is highly committed to promoting industries and in the last one year alone, we have approved 14 Mega Projects with an Investment Intent of INR 29,458 Cr with a potential to create employment to 60,002 people, Apart from this, about 53 Large & Megaprojects are under active implementation with a total investment of INR 33,162 Cr and with a potential to create employment to 81,068 people,” he asserted.