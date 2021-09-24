AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy approves recruitment of 14,200 medical staff

Amaravati: Chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday gave his nod for the recruitment of 14,200 posts in hospitals for primary health care centers, medical colleges, and teaching hospitals. The recruitment process is to commence in October and is to end by November 15.

During a review meeting held on the prevailing COVID-19 situation at Jagan Mohan Reddy’s camp office, the chief minister instructed officials to ensure that no hospital suffers from lack of staff. He said the government should run hospitals efficiently with adequate staff and instructed the officials to recruit more doctors to ensure the presence of alternative doctors if any doctor is on leave, according to a press release from his office.

The chief minister also instructed officials to conduct a special vaccination drive in East Godavari, West Godavari, and Krishna districts and recruit additional staff for the same. He instructed them to continue the ongoing night curfew (from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.) and also to implement restrictions in districts with a high positivity rate.

The officials during the meeting informed Jagan Mohan Reddy that there are 13,749 active cases across the state and the recovery rate from COVID-19 is 98.60 percent while the positivity rate is 2.12 percent. There are zero active cases registered in 10,921 secretariats and 2787 patients are being treated in hospitals, 562 people are in COVID-19 care centers, added the release from the AP chief minister’s office.

Officials from AP also informed Jagan that 91.33 percent of COVID-19 patients in network hospitals are being treated under the Arogyasri health scheme and that 72.64 percent of them in private hospitals are being treated under the same. They said the positivity rate is less than 3 % in 10 districts, and less than 3 to 5 percent in two districts, while it is more than five percent in one district of Andhra Pradesh.

During the meeting, officials also informed the AP chief minister that 2,61,56,928 people were administered vaccines of which 1,34,96,579 received single-dose while 1,26,60,349 have been administered with both the doses.