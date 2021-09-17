AP: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to seek Center’s help to revamp tribal infrastructure

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday in a meeting with officials of the Home and Tribal Welfare Departments decided to seek the Centre’s contribution towards building necessary infrastructure facilities in tribal areas across the State.

The issues to be addressed in the upcoming meeting on left-wing extremism to be conducted by the Union Home Ministry on September 26 were also discussed.

The CM advised the officials to prepare an action plan to seek adequate support for the Nadu-Nedu initiative for the construction of roads, the transformation of schools, hospitals, and comprehensive internet and mobile-telecom facility.

Telecom officials have been instructed to design policies to provide internet and mobile-telecom facilities to the tribal areas apart from the existing 400 towers providing telecom services to 900 villages.

Jagan stressed the need for the establishment of Post Offices, Aadhaar centers, and a tribal University.

DGP Gautam Sawang who was present in the meeting addressed the decreased Maoist activity in the tribal areas with their armed forces being limited to fifty and to the areas of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, and West Godavari districts.

He stated the reason for this to be the government’s welfare schemes and programs for the tribals including the distribution of RoFR deeds, that significantly impact their lives.