AP CM Jagan pays tribute to YSR on his 11th death anniversary

By Nihad Amani Published: 3rd September 2020 9:22 am IST
Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other members of his family paid tribute to former chief minister and his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 11th death anniversary at YSR Ghat in Kadapa.

Jaganmohan was accompanied by his mother YS Vijayalakshmi, wife YS Bharati and other family members.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha, MLAs Ravindranath Reddy, Amarnath Reddy, TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy and others also accompanied the Chief Minister to YSR Ghat.

Moreover, YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s death anniversary was also observed by the party workers at the YSRCP state office in Amaravati today.

Party senior leaders and cabinet ministers also paid tribute to the former Andhra CM.

Apart from them, party General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, cabinet ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Buggana Rajendranath, Kurasala Kannababu, Velampalli Srinivas, Gummanuri Jayaram, and many public representatives also remembered the former Chief Minister on his death anniversary.

