AP: CM Jagan to inaugurate ATC Tires unit in Anakapalli district

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the production of ATC Tires Private Limited’s unit at the APSEZ in Achutapuram of Anakapalli district on Tuesday. He will also take part in the groundbreaking ceremony of many industries.

ATC Tires comes under the Yokohama Group of Japan, which invested Rs 2,200 crore for production and gave employment to nearly 2,000 people. The company has a history of more than 100 years and is spread over 120 nations on six continents. In India, the company has manufacturing plants at Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu and one in Gujarat.

The CM will also inaugurate the second phase work of ATC Tires AP Private Limited. The plant that involves an investment of Rs 816 crore will provide direct employment to 800 people.

He will further engage in the ceremony of Messrs Pidilite Industries Limited which will mark an investment of Rs 202 crore, offering 380 job opportunities. A foundation stone will also be held for the unit of Megha Food Processing Private Limited, which will manufacture carbonated fruit drinks, packed drinking water and other products. The management will fund Rs 185.25 crore giving employment to 700 individuals.

The Chief Minister will also lay the groundwork for six additional industries, totalling more than Rs 640 crore in investment. The official itinerary states that Jagan will begin from his camp office at Tadepalli at 9 am and reach Visakhapatnam airport at 10.20 am.

From there, he will move to the AP SEZ and will take part in different programmes from 10.40 am to 12.30 pm. Later, he will visit the residence of Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar to bless the MLA’s newly married son and daughter-in-law. From there, he will reach Visakhpatnam airport and return to Tadepalli at 3 pm.