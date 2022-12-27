AP CM leaves for Delhi, may meet PM Modi on Wednesday

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th December 2022 10:10 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh CM claims drastic improvement in education, healthcare
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Photo: Twitter.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday left for the national capital, where he may meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some of the Union Ministers on Wednesday.

According to official sources, Reddy is expected to bring to the notice of Modi issues related to AP Bifurcation Act and funds for Polavaram project.

Also Read
AP CM Jagan slams TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu over negative publicity’ on State govt

The state government which is implementing Polavaram Irrigation Project on Godavari River has been requesting the Centre to give some upfront amount so as to complete it without further delay.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button