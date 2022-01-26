AP CM releases Rs 589 cr under ‘EBC Nestham’ for women welfare

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released Rs 589 crores under ‘EBC Nestham’ to benefit women belonging to the OC category (open category or general category).

YSR’s EBC (Economically Backward Classes) Nestham scheme aims at improving their livelihood and financial empowerment to benefit even the poorest female citizens from the EBC category. For the first time, a scheme was positioned to benefit women from the OC (open category) category.

Andhra Pradesh Government has recognized the need to include this initiative for uplifting women from the OC category. The Chief Minister stated that the initiation of this scheme was not an election promise, nor was it in the manifesto, this scheme was brought about with the intention to uplift women from the upper castes.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “We wholeheartedly pay tribute to our constitution maker, Dr BR Ambedkar. We are taking steps to fulfill the objectives of the Constitution. During the two-and-a-half years of our administration, we have taken steps to maintain the spirit of the Constitution at every step. Even the upper castes include poor people and hence we are running this program for their benefit. Today we are depositing Rs 589 crore directly into the accounts of 3.93 thousand women. The program will benefit 45-60-year-old women from Reddy, Kamma, Aryavaishya, Kshatriya, Velama, Brahmin, and other OC communities.”

“The State government has made huge strides by providing welfare benefits to the women in the state by initiating schemes that are positioned towards them. The Schemes like Amma Vodi, Swechha (free Sanitary Napkins for Adolescent), YSR Cheyutha (Financial assistance for SC/STs), YSR Aasara, YSR Sunna Vaddi, YSR Pension Kanuka, and the distribution wholesome nutritious food for holistic nutrition (for the health care of pregnant women, nursing mothers, and children) embody the state government’s efforts and endeavors to support women of all ages and walks of life,” he said.