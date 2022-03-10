AP: CM YS Jagan flays TDP conduct

Amaravati: Expressing concern and anguish over the attitude and behaviour of TDP while Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan was addressing the Joint Houses of the Legislature, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Opposition Party had no concern for the tradition or even for age of the first citizen of the state.

“The Governor addressing the legislature has been a tradition and the opposition is in its right to speak on the content. But their behaviour that included tearing the papers, shouting slogans and bringing disrepute to the House is highly condemnable,” he said.

The CM said that the opposition should have at least respected the 87-year-old Governor for his age. “They had shouted slogans against the Governor while he was being escorted to the vehicle. These acts have been highly condemnable,” he remarked.

He also asked to mention one single good work done by the previous TDP led government and asked to compare the contrast with the present one. “Our government has been repaying dues and clearing the debts of the previous government, while TDP friendly media has been propagating about the financial status of our government,” he said.