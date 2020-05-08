AP CM YS Jagan holds review meeting on gas leakage incident

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy today held a review meeting on the Vizag gas leakage incident for the second consecutive term in as many day. The Chief Secretary of the state Neelam Sawhney, Visakhapatnam district collector Vinay chand and police Commissioner RK Meena took part in the review through video conference.

The collector Vinay chand told the CM that they had taken all precautions to prevent loss of life in the tragic incident and added that the situation was under control Now. The chief secretary told the CM that the 60 percent for the poisonous chemical substance present in the tanker polymerised by now and added that Re remaining 40 percent would also be completed in the next two days. She also told the CM that all the tanks in the LG polymers factory were safe now. She told the CM that the high power committee headed by the special chief secretary of the state Neera Kumar Prasad would visit Vizag and launch into inquiry into the issue.

Speaking on the occasion the CM asked the officials to complete their inquiry at the earliest in the issue and come up with a comprehensive strategy to prevent such incidents in future. He asked the officials to come up with a standard operating procedure to prevent such incidents in future. He asked them to identify the factories located in the middle of residential areas and shift them to areas which are safe for the public and the factories. Reddy also asked the officials to take steps for the payment of ₹1 crore exgratia announced by him to the family members those who have died in the incliner

