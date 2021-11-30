AP: CM YS Jagan releases third installment of Vidya Deevena

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released funds as part of the third instalment of the ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ of Rs 686 crore, crediting directly into the accounts of 9,87,965 mothers of 11.03 lakh students pursuing their higher studies.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief minister opined that education alone can eliminate poverty and empower the people. “This is why we spent Rs 6259 crore for the total fee reimbursement benefiting 21,48,477 students through the Vidya Deevena scheme since 2019, besides clearing Rs 1,778 crore pending dues of the previous government,” he said.

He asserted that the government is aiming for 100 percent graduates besides 100 percent literacy rate in the state.

He stated that the amount is directly credited to the mother’s accounts as they could have better supervision of the college facilities and students’ wellbeing, which would also improve accountability from college management. “If there arises any problem with the college management or with Vidya Deevena, beneficiaries were advised to call on the 1902 toll-free number,” he added.

Jagan stated that the government is also implementing Vasathi Deevena along with Vidya Deevena and so far spent Rs 8526 crore alone on these two schemes. “Besides these, the government is also bringing up 16 new medical colleges, a JNTU in Vizianagaram district, a university in Prakasam district, along with an Architecture University in Kadapa, a tribal engineering college in Kurupam, medical college in Paderu, and Tribal University in Salur,” he asserted.

He then said that 10 new degree colleges are being set up across the State and 154-degree colleges are being revamped with Rs 880 crore under the Nadu-Nedu project. “As part of the reforms in the education sector, bilingual textbooks have been introduced, internships have been made mandatory, and also offering skill up-gradation courses through 30 skill development colleges and one Skill University across the State by partnering with companies like Microsoft,” the CM added.