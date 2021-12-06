AP: CM YS Jagan reviews agriculture sector in the state

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday held a review meeting on agriculture and other allied sectors and directed the officials to create awareness among farmers on the cultivation of alternative crops instead of paddy under bores and provide appropriate support to the cultivators of alternative crops.

During the review meeting held at camp office at Amaravati, the chief minister directed the officials to ensure better income to farmers through alternative crops and asked them to provide incentives for the cultivation of millets.

He also instructed the officials to constitute the millets board and set up processing units and explore places where the cultivation of millets is more and added to provide incentives to natural farming. He said that awareness should be created among farmers on organic and nature farming and added that such methods should be promoted as an alternative to chemical fertilizers and pesticides.

The chief minister said organic farming should be given priority taking RBKs as a unit and equipment required for organic farming should also be kept in Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs) being set up under RBKs. He said the equipment, pesticides and organic fertilizer manufacturing industries required for organic farming should be encouraged and added to provide organic farming certification through RBKs.

The officials informed the chief minister that 45,35,102 farmers have registered 1.12 crore acres of crop through e cropping.

The chief minister asserted that strict action would be taken against the sale of fake or adulterated seeds, pesticides and fertilizers and two years imprisonment would be imposed against the responsible. He said amendments will be made in the act in this regard and an ordinance would be released if needed. He instructed the officials to ensure an adequate supply of seeds as per the demand.

The chief minister said the equipment to be provided to the farmers should be made available in CHCs rationally based on the number of farmers, the land being cultivated and the crops and mapping should be done on it. He said organic feed should be made available for livestock and directed the officials to focus on the marketing of organic milk and processing of organic products. He also directed them to take measures to set up one processing unit in each district.

The officials informed the chief minister that so far 1,77,364 women were benefitted through Palavelluva programme. They said the average daily milk production was 2,812 litres in November 2020 and it was 71,911 litres in November, 2021 and added that 1.32 crore litres of milk were procured to date.

Agriculture minister Kurasala Kannababu, animal husbandry and dairy development minister Seediri Appalraju, AP Agri Mission vice-chairman MVS Nagi Reddy, agriculture advisor Ambati Krishna Reddy, Agriculture sepcial chief secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, agriculture and cooperative principal secretary Y Madhusudan Reddy, food processing unit M K Meena, finance secretary N Gulzar, agriculture and marketing MD PS Pradyumna, fisheries commissioner K Kannababu, APDDCF director A Babu, agriculture commissioner H Arun Kumar and other officials were present at the review.