AP: CM YS Jagan reviews COVID situation in state

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the prevailing COVID conditions across the state and decided the authorities to complete the vaccination process in all districts.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Thursday, the CM instructed the officials to focus on providing better facilities for those in Covid-care centers. He said that all those who are availing of treatment in private hospitals should be provided with Aarogyasri coverage based on their eligibility.

Further, officials were instructed to focus on the procedures to be followed as part of Covid treatment and review the situations.

CM Jagan asserted that the state should be a role model for other states in the effective implementation of Aarogyasri and EHS. He stated that Aarogyasri is being implemented as a revolutionary model, and paying better rates for treatments under Aarogyasri than insurance companies.

Like never before, only GMP standard drugs are being given in government hospitals and revamping them with modern infrastructural facilities under the Nadu-Nedu initiative, the press note said.

He directed the Aarogyasri CEO to visit the field for at least 8-10 days, as the programme can be further strengthened by field-level observations.

Meanwhile, describing the Covid‌ situation in the state, officials said the number of people who need to be hospitalized are few in number although the cases are being registered, and even those admitted in the hospitals are getting recovered with treatment. They informed the Chief Minister that the positivity rate is also gradually declining, and only 2709 patients were admitted in hospitals of all the 1.06 lakh cases registered, and only 287 were admitted to the ICU.

Authorities said that about 93 percent of those admitted to hospitals are being treated under Aarogyasri. In regard to vaccination, they said that 90.34 percent of those over 18 years of age have completed two doses of vaccination and 98.91 percent of 15 to18-year-olds completed the first dose of vaccination.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Dr. Sameer Sharma, Principal Secretary of the Medical and Health Department Anil Kumar Singhal, Principal Secretary of the Medical and Health Department (Covid Management, Vaccination) Muddada Ravichandra, Industries, Commerce department Special CS Karikal Valaven, Covid Task Force Committee Chairman MT Krishnababu, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, 104 Call Center In-Charge A Babu, APIIC VC and MD Javadi Subrahmanyam, APMSIDC VC and MD Muralidhar Reddy, Aarogyasri CEO V Vinaychand, Health Department Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Health Department Special Secretary GS Naveenkumar, APVVP Commissioner V Vinodkumar, Director (Drugs) Ravishankar, APMSIDC Chairman B Chandrasekharreddy, Arogyasree Trust Chairman Dr Sambasiva Reddy, Law and Order Additional DG Ravishankar Ayyanar and other senior officials were present at the meeting.