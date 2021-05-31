AP: Cousins, including minor girl die by suicide after family reprimand love affair

Krishna: A minor girl and a 22-year old man, related to each other as cousins, died allegedly by suicide in the Venkatapuram village of Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district on Sunday after their family members reprimanded them for their love affair.

According to Challapalli Sub-inspector P Naga Raju, the two ran away from home on Saturday evening and their bodies were found together in a nearby village.

“Peruboina Sai Kumar (22) was working as a village volunteer in his native village Venkatapuram in the Mopidevi mandal. Peruboina Monika (15) was a student of Class 10 who lived in the same village with her family. They were related as brother and sister. They fell in love and after their families found out about this, elders reprimanded them,” the sub-inspector said.

He said, “following this, they eloped late Saturday night. Family members found them missing on Sunday morning and searched for them.”

The Sub-inspector further said, “Their bodies were found on the outskirts of Pedakallepalli, a village near Venkatapuram around 1:30 pm. The Challapalli police, on the complaint of parents on both sides, went to the spot. The bodies have been sent to Avanigadda GGH for postmortem.”

A case has been registered under Section 174 of CrPC and an investigation is underway, the sub-inspector added.