AP: Devotees throng Srikalahasti Temple on last Monday of Kartika

Devotees throng Srikalahasti Temple on last Monday of Kartika

Chittoor: On the last Monday of the auspicious Kartika month, devotees thronged to the temple of Lord Sri Kalahasteeswara at Srikalahasti Temple.

People flocked to the temple in large numbers to celebrate the last Monday of Kartika month and were seen waiting in long queues for darshan.

Devotees lit-up earthen lamps in the early hours of the day and offered prayers to Lord Shiva who is in the form of Vayu Lingeswara at this temple.

People in Andhra Pradesh observes fasting on all Mondays in the month of Kartika.

However, the devotees were seen not following social distancing norms at the temple.

