AP: Every village digital library to get uninterrupted internet

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting today on the progress of works related to YSR digital libraries and directed the officials to make use of the latest technologies and ensure uninterrupted bandwidth internet is provided to every village digital library.

According to the press release, the review meeting was held at the camp office and the chief minister directed the district collectors of Anantapur, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts to pay special attention to the construction of digital libraries in their respective districts.

Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that the facilities should accommodate a conducive work environment and also be useful for youth preparing for competitive examinations. He instructed the officials to ensure that libraries be maintained properly.

The officials informed the chief minister that 12,979 digital libraries are being set up across the state in three phases of which the works related to 4,530 digital libraries will be completed in the first phase by January 2022. The chief minister instructed the officials to focus on arranging computers, printers, scanners and other infrastructure facilities in every digital library, stated the release.

The chief minister said digital libraries, including computer equipment, of phase-1, will be made available to the general public by Ugadi 2022, and directed the officials to prepare an action plan to complete phase 2 works by December 2022 and phase 3 works by June 2023.