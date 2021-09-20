AP: ex-TDP minister lashes out at YSRCP govt for ‘gross misuse of power’

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former minister Nakka Anand Babu st on Monday attacked YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government and claimed that people of the state are waiting “for a chance to oust” the YSRCP’s “misrule.”

Anand Babu accused AP chief minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy of making “baseless and unworthy claims” on the latest results of the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections which were held a day earlier on September 19. The YSRCP swept the polls, by winning 10,536 out of 13,031 Panchayat in the local body polls.

In the local body polls, the YSRCP also bagged 628 out of the total 638 ZPTCs. On Monday, Anand Babu also refuted YSRCP supremo and AP chief minister’s allegations that some forces along with a section of the media tried to create problems for his government.

Anand Babu stated that the people “hate” the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, and that they were just “waiting for a chance” to unseat the chief minister. “It was shameful that the YSRCP destroyed all systems and used fear as a weapon even in the local body elections,” he alleged.

Addressing a press conference at Amravati, the TDP leader said that their party boycotted the local body elections only after seeing the ruling party’s “gross misuse of power”. He alleged that TDP candidates were attacked and their nomination papers were torn apart. “Volunteers were used to create fear psychosis everywhere. Unprecedented attacks and electoral violations took place in Thamballapalle, Pulivendula, Punganur, Macherla, Gurajala, Srikalahasti, and other places,” he alleged.

Anand Babu further added that the CM turned the local polls into a “farce.” The TDP leader said that the graph of Jagan Reddy’s rule had fallen steeply which was why they were acting out of frustration and desperation. “In their anxiety, the ruling YSRCP leaders were resorting to more political harassment and attacks. They were resorting to murder of democracy at every step,” he remarked.