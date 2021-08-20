AP extends Covid night curfew till September 4

Amaravati: As part of its efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday further extended the night curfew till September 4.

Principal Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Anil Kumar Singhal issued the orders extending the 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for another fortnight.

“District collectors, superintendents of police and commissioners must strictly enforce these rules,” said Singhal.

This decision was taken after a thorough review of the Covid-19 situation and keeping in view the number of positive cases.

Not more than 150 persons will be allowed at marriages, functions and religious events. Following Covid appropriate behaviour was a must at all congregations.

Any violation will attract action under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other applicable laws.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours the state recorded 1,501 new Covid positive cases and 10 deaths. A total of 67,716 tests were conducted during that period.

The fresh cases pushed the cumulative tally to 19.9 lakh while the death toll mounted to 13,696.

Officials said 1,697 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recovered people to over 19.6 lakh.

Currently, 15,738 cases are active in the state. The health authorities have so far conducted 2.59 crore tests.