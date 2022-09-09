AP: FCI manager arrested by CBI for accepting Rs 15K bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a depot manager in the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in Bhimavaram for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

A person complained to the CBI that the depot manager demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 from 35 coolies (labourers) every month for not marking the adverse entries in respect to payment of wages.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant.

Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents, said the CBI.

The arrested accused was produced before the special judge, CBI Cases, Visakhapatnam, and remanded to judicial custody up to September 22.

