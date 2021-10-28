AP: Former TDP minister dares DGP to serve notice to Vijaysai Reddy

Amravati: Former Telugu Desam Party minister Nakka Anand Babu on Thursday dared Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police to serve a notice to YSR Congress Party general secretary and Rajya Sabha member of Parliament V. Vijaysai Reddy for his statement that Nara Lokesh had links with the gangs involved in ganja cultivation in the state.

Anand Babu questioned the AP police whether it could seek any clarification or and evidence from Vijaysai Reddy to prove his allegations against the TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh. If the police officers showed over-enthusiasm to please their ruling party bosses, they would have to face serious consequences in the future, added Nakka Babu.

In a press release, Babu asserted that “it is time for the people to decide whether” the Ambedkar constitution or Pulivendula constitution should be implemented in Andhra Pradesh. “The DGP should give clarification to the people whether he was implementing the rule of law or not. When the TDP leaders made any comments, the police officers were creating havoc and causing needless problems,” he asked.

Speaking about the “police crackdown” on the opposition, the former minister stated that the police had served him a notice for a mere comment he made regarding ganja peddling in the state. “They arrived in Guntur in a hurry and served the notice at my residence at 11.30 p.m. They demanded a statement under Section 161. Pattabhi Ram had just condemned this but the YCP goondas attacked the TDP national office and also Pattabhi’s residence.” he alleged.

Babu went on to allege that the “YSRCP and police together were creating a terror atmosphere all over the state”. He further alleged that TDP leaders were being implicated in false cases and that they were being illegally arrested and sent to jail, but that the DGP “was not daring to ask for a statement under Section 161 from Vijay Sai Reddy for his latest comments against Nara Lokesh”.

He stated that the police served a notice at his residence since he belongs to the Scheduled Caste community, “Even Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan has said that Andhra Pradesh has turned into a hub of narcotics. Why did not the DGP give notice to him? Narsipatnam CI and Vizag DIG came to Guntur and served a midnight notice just for voicing concern over ganja growing,” Nakka Babu further stated.