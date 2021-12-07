AP: Four die after speeding SUV hits auto in Anantapur

Hyderabad: Four persons including two children died after a speeding SUV hit an autorickshaw on Monday in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The speeding SUV was headed towards Rayadurg from Gonabavi and crashed into the auto which was moving towards Palakura village from Rayadurg.

Four people died on the spot, while five others suffered major injuries. Three of the injured are in critical condition. As per reports, it was a high-intensity accident. The autorickshaw was completely damaged after the collision and the SUV flipped a few times before coming to a halt.

Kin of deceased allege police cover-up

The local police shifted the accident victims to a nearby hospital in Rayadurg. They were identified as Mahendra (4), Rakshita (5), Nagamma (60), and Shekhar (20). Three of the injured were shifted to the government general hospital in Anantapur, where their condition turned critical.

According to a report by the Times of India, the relatives of the deceased staged a protest outside the Rayadurg government hospital alleging that the police were trying to protect the owner of the SUV. The owner was identified as Pratap Reddy, a local politician. The family members alleged that Reddy’s rash driving led to the accident.