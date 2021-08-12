‘Ap gadhe hain’: Swara defends Kareena-Saif amid Jehangir name controversy

Mumbai: Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son earlier this year in February. Bebo has reportedly revealed the newborn’s name as ‘Jehangir Ali Khan’ in her recently unveiled book Pregnancy Bible. Ever since the reports went viral, there has been a lot of discussion over it on social media, especially on Twitter.

The couple has been experiencing a lot of backlash from the netizens for naming their son after Mughal emperor. And now, actress Swara Bhasker has now tweeted in defence of both the stars.

Taking to Twitter, Swara wrote in Hindi, “Kissi dammpatti ne apne bachchon ke naam rakhe hain, aur woh dammpatti aap nahi hain. Par aapko ispar rai hai ke naam hai aur kyu hai, aur aapke dimaag mein yeh ek mudda hai, jisse aapki bhavnayein aahat hain. Toh aap iss duniya ke sabse bade gadhon mein ek hain. (A couple has named its children, and that couple isn’t you. But you have opinions about the names, and in your mind, this is an issue that has hurt your feelings. You are among the world’s biggest donkeys).”

किसी दम्पति ने अपने बच्चों के नाम रखे हैं, और वो दम्पति आप नहीं हैं – पर आपको इसपर राय है कि नाम क्या हैं और क्यूँ हैं और आपके दिमाग़ में ये एक मुद्दा है; जिस से आपकी भावनाएँ आहत हैं…. तो आप इस दुनिया के सबसे बड़े गधों में एक हैं! 🙄🙄🙄 #Jehangir #mindyourownbusiness — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 11, 2021

Along with tweet, the Veere Di Wedding actress also added the hashtags ‘Jehangir’ and ‘mind your own business’.

Not just Swara, Saif Ali Khan‘s sister Saba Ali Khan too commented on the ongoing backlash. Taking to her Instagram Story, she shared a screenshot of a news story about Jeh’s name and wrote, “What’s in a name?” Love…live and let it be. Children are God’s blessings.” She added, ‘Jeh….jaan’.

Ever since news regarding the child’s name was out on Monday night, Twitter erupted with trolls and backlash for naming the newborn after the Mughal emperor.

On social media user wrote, “Jihadi Mughal Dynasty is being recreated in India this time not by invasion but by Love Jihad Indian resources used to create neo subversives. Names symbolise what they mean What has happened to Hindu girls who walk into the abyss of Love Jihad to produce neo jihadis.”

Another wrote, “1st Amrita then #KareenaKapoor become #KareenaKapoorKhan & now her son named #Jehangir & #TaimurAliKhan this is the way where Hindus going to lose its identity, next may be #Shahjahan & #Aurangzeb. #SaifAliKhan trying to revive #Mughal emperor. #SayNoToConversion.”