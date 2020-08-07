AP: Government gears up to open colleges from October 15

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to reopen colleges from October 15. In a review meeting at his camp office, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has framed a set of guidelines and sought views from the officials of the higher education department.

Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions remained closed since March to contain the spread of COVID-19.

During the review meeting on Higher Education; the Chief Minister has directed the officials to focus on increasing the Gross Enrolment Ratio to 90 per cent. The Chief Minister gave green signal for recruitment of Assistant Professors in Universities across the state.

Moving forward with the decision taken on honours degree, every student taking up a 3-year degree or 4 year degree course should enrol in a ten-month apprenticeship. In addition to this,

The Chief Minister instructed officials to set up employment and skill development courses for students after completion of their apprenticeship. Both should pursue conventional degree courses which include BA, BCOM, and BSC. The student should decide over choosing a general degree or an honours degree during the time of admission.

On the other hand, B Tech students will receive an honours degree too. If the student completes 20 additional credits in 4 years, they will receive B Tech honours in that discipline. Alternatively, a student pursuing B Tech degree acquires 20 additional credits in any of the other courses will receive a minor degree.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials that strict action should be taken on colleges committing irregularities. YS Jagan has also given the green signal for setting up universities in Vizianagaram and Prakasham districts. The CM gave nod for establishment of a Tribal college in Paderu village, Vizianagaram district.

Source: ANI