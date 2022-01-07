Omicron threat: Andhra Pradesh imposes curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM

Hyderabad: Amidst rising cases of Covid-19 due to the Omicron variant, the government of Andhra Pradesh has imposed a night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM. The night curfew comes in place from January 8.

All public places including cinema theatres, restaurants, government offices and bars will run with 50 percent capacity.

The state logged 547 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday with a positivity rate of 1.64 percent. This is the highest one-day case total in over two months. New cases took the total tally to 20,78,923. Covid-19 active cases in the state stood at 2,266 with 20,62,157 cumulative recoveries and 14,500 fatalities. One death was reported in Vizag district on Thursday.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of 96 fresh Covid-19 infections, followed by Visakhapatnam(89), Krishna (66), Guntur (49), West Godavari (43), East Godavari (43), Nellore (42), Anantapur (36), Vizianagaram (25), Srikakulam (22), YSR Kadapa (15) and Prakasam (15). Kurnool district reported the lowest number of 6 cases on Thursday.

As many as 33,339 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate stood at 1.64 per cent. This is again the highest daily case positivity rate in over two months in the state.

The health officials said the state has so far tested 3,14,92,070 samples.