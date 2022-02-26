AP: Government sets up reception centers at Mumbai, Delhi airports

Amaravati: Principal Secretary and State Level Task Force Committee Chairperson M T Krishna Babu said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to set up reception centres at Mumbai and New Delhi airports to receive and assist the students returning from Ukraine and bring them back to their native places.

Speaking to the media at the publicity cell here on Saturday, Krishna Babu said the state government has created a master list with details of students in Ukraine gathered from various helpline numbers and APNRTS ( Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society ) data and shared it with the Indian Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

He said that two flights are coming from Bucharest and one would land in New Delhi and another in Mumbai and added that the Ministry of External Affairs has communicated that 22 Telugu students are being flown back in the two flights but, three of them belong to the state.

Krishna Babu further said that the Mumbai flight will reach by 6 PM today and the Delhi flight at tomorrow 2 AM. “Separate teams were formed to receive them,” he added.

“Registrations have been assigned to receive students in Mumbai airport and Principal Resident Commissioner Praveen Prakash and Addl. Resident Commissioner Himanshu Kaushik will receive the students at New Delhi, Krishna Babu informed. “Arrangements are made for their accommodation and travel to their native places free of cost by the state government,” he added.

He said they have shared the External Affairs ministry’s latest advisory to the people in Ukraine and advised them to follow the same.